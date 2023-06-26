NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina woman is facing charges after authorities seized dozens of animals during an investigation near Nichols, according to Horry County police.

Police got a tip on June 14 about possible animal neglect at a location off of Highway 57 in the Nichols, S.C. area.

Two days later, officers searched a home and seized 57 animals, including a camel, dogs, guinea pigs, bunnies, horses, miniature ponies, donkeys, ducks, swans, chickens, seagulls and a fox, police said.

Loren McCutcheon, 57, of Nicholas, was charged with seven counts of ill treatment of animals, according to police. She was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and later released on bond.

She has faced animal cruelty charges in other states. She was jailed in Pennsylvania in 2019 and in Florida in 2021.

During an initial court appearance on Wednesday, McCutcheon gave up ownership of five dogs, seven chickens and eight ducks to Horry County police.

Some of the animals were taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center, while others were being boarded at another location because of the specialized needs of their breeds/species, according to police.