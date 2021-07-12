6 children injured in golf cart incident at campground in Virginia

Two children were flown from the scene with significant injuries.

NATURAL BRIDGE STATION, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police have confirmed to WFXR what happened on Saturday that injured six children at Jellystone Campground in Rockbridge County.

According to troopers, some children were playing around a bounce house at the campground. A short distance away, an employee with the campground was unloading some equipment from the golf cart when a speaker fell and hit the accelerator, which caused the golf cart to move.

That’s when the golf cart struck six children.

Nathan Ramsey, the Director of Rockbridge County Fire & EMS, tells WFXR News that two children suffered significant injuries and were flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Four other children, he says, were taken, by ambulance, to Rockbridge Community Hospital with minor injuries.

VSP says that none of the injuries were life-threatening. The two children who were flown out were said to have sustained some broken bones.

No charges will be filed in the incident.