6 South Carolina detention center inmates awarded GED certificates

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, two adults and four juvenile inmates of the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center (SACDC) received their GED certificates, Sheriff Kristin Graziano said.

According to CCSO, this is the first time SACDC inmates were given this opportunity to receive their GED certificates.

The six inmates have worked with instructors from the Charleston County Adult Education Department to continue their education. Inmates also received WIN (WorkKeys) Certificates and acknowledgments of the Trident Technical College satellite program participants.

“We wanted to give these guys opportunities that they’ve never had before,” Sheriff Kristin Graziano said during the juvenile graduation ceremony today. “We made history together.”

Via CCSO

Via CCSO

One of the GED recipients expressed how the opportunity allows him to succeed upon his release from the detention center.

“I feel proud of myself and everyone else who participated,” he said. “This is a big accomplishment for

me. I did it for myself and my kids (and) I wanted to better myself and be a better father.”

Senior command staff of CCSO, representatives of Trident Technical College, community members, as well as loved ones were all in attendance at the graduation ceremonies.

“You are the master of your fate,” Programs Director Radia Baxter said on Friday. “This isn’t the end. It’s only the beginning.”

CCSO is planning to provide inmates with more opportunities to further their education while housed at the facility.