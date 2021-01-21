6-year-old boy attacked by dog in SC dies

BRUNSON, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials say a 6-year-old boy died in Hampton County this week after being attacked by a dog.

Deputies responded to a home on Mullins Ford Road in Brunson Wednesday afternoon for a report of a dog attack.

When deputies arrived, they found the child dead.

Hampton County Animal Control was also called to the scene to take the dog, identified as “a Pitbull breed.” The dog was located a short time later and has since been euthanized.

The sheriff’s office says the case has been turned over to the State Law Enforcement Division.

The boy’s identity has not been released at this time.