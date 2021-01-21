6-year-old boy attacked, killed by pit bull in SC

Around the South

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BRUNSON, S.C. (WNCN) – A 6-year-old boy was killed by a pit bull on Wednesday in town in South Carolina north of Savannah.

The attack happened on Mullins Ford Road in Brunson, the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to a home on Mullins Ford Road in response to a dog attack.

The responding deputies found the body of the boy at the scene.

The dog, which the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office said was a pit bull, was captured and euthanized.

The case has been turned over to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Further information was not released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories