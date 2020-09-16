6-year-old boy dies after getting caught in a rip current at SC coast

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A 6-year-old boy has died after getting caught in a rip current on Folly Beach Sunday, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said two boys, ages 6 and 8, and an unrelated woman were caught in the rip current at the county park area of the beach Sunday evening. Lifeguards had already left the beach for the day.

Beachgoers and first responders performed CPR on the 6-year-old boy before transporting him and the woman to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. The 8-year-old was treated and released at the scene.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, the child died at the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

There is no word yet on the condition of the woman.

More headlines from CBS17.com: