6-year-old dies after ‘campfire’ started in a play fort, 2 siblings escape

GEISMAR, La. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died after he and two siblings started a fire in a play fort made from a set of concrete steps atop a flatbed trailer.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Monday that the children used a lighter to set fire to “a small pile of combustible objects as though it was a campfire.”

They had covered a hollow prefabricated set of steps as their play fort.

The fire marshal says the boy’s 9-year-old and 4-year-old siblings escaped.

When Geismar firefighters and Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found the flatbed and a cargo trailer and its contents ablaze.

The boy, who had been trapped, was found under the contents, the state fire marshal said.

Adults were present inside the home and a neighboring home at the time of the fire.

“There is no other way to describe this other than purely tragic,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning,