6-year-old dies after ‘campfire’ started in a play fort, 2 siblings escape

Around the South

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal photo

GEISMAR, La. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died after he and two siblings started a fire in a play fort made from a set of concrete steps atop a flatbed trailer.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Monday that the children used a lighter to set fire to “a small pile of combustible objects as though it was a campfire.”

They had covered a hollow prefabricated set of steps as their play fort.

The fire marshal says the boy’s 9-year-old and 4-year-old siblings escaped.

When Geismar firefighters and Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found the flatbed and a cargo trailer and its contents ablaze. 

The boy, who had been trapped, was found under the contents, the state fire marshal said.

Adults were present inside the home and a neighboring home at the time of the fire.

“There is no other way to describe this other than purely tragic,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning,

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories