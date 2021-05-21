6-year-old girl identified after deadly accidental shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The 6-year-old girl who was accidentally killed after being shot inside her home in Shelby County Monday has been identified.

Bella Callaway was shot by her 3-year-old sibling with a gun that was found in her Maylene home.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. Monday when Shelby County dispatchers received a call about a child who had been shot on Goldilocks Lane in Maylene.

Deputies and medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the child to Shelby Baptist Medical Center, where the child later died.

“This was a truly tragic morning for Shelby County. Our agency grieves with the family of this child,” Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego said. “I would like to thank the Alabaster Fire Department, County 17 Fire and Rescue, and Southeast Shelby Rescue for their assistance.”

Funeral arrangements have been made for Thursday afternoon at Currie Jefferson Memorial in Hoover. Her family says the ceremony will be open to the public.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Bella’s family cover the funeral costs. If you’d like to donate, click here.