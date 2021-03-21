WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 67 people were displaced and five were injured following a fire at a Williamsburg hotel Saturday morning.

According to officials, the fire occurred just before 8:30 a.m. at the King William Inn located in the 800 block of Capitol Landing Road.

When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing “heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the building and the roof.”

Around 27 personnel were dispatched to the commercial fire. It was marked under control at 8:50 a.m.

In a statement released, fire officials say about 10 percent of the building was impacted by the fire.

Officials say 67 people were displaced following the fire.

As for injuries, WAVY News 10’s Aesia Toliver says one person was flown by Nightingale, and another person was transported by Life Evac. Officials say both are now in stable condition.

One child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Two others were in stable condition and refused to be transported to the hospital.

Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Williamsburg, Larry Snyder, says fire alarms did go off, alerting those inside the hotel.

He says they’re working with property management and the city’s human services to help those displaced find somewhere else to go. During this time that’s been difficult for many, Snyder says their hearts go out to the victims.

“It’s impacting someone’s life. Whether it’s 67 people or one person, and again it’s certainly exacerbated by the pandemic and hardships people are experiencing now. So it goes to that service of just trying to help them in any way we can,” said Snyder.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the extent of the injuries. The cause of the fire has not been released.

Officials say 5 people were hurt in a fire here at King William Inn in Williamsburg. 2 adults were flown via helicopter to the hospital. 1 by Nightingale and 1 by Life Evac. 1 child was ground transported to the hospital. And 2 adults refused to go to the hospital. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/d5K3l8iwcf — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) March 20, 2021

