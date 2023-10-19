MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands are expected to visit the Grand Strand this weekend as the 6th annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam cruises into town.

The event, which runs Friday through Sunday at the old Myrtle Beach, aims to celebrate all things “Jeep.” Whether it’s a Wrangler, a Cherokee or a Gladiator, there’s something for every vehicle at the event, including an obstacle course, a car show, morning beach crawls and more.

The event has seen enormous growth since 2018 when there were about 5,000 participants. This year, organizers said they are expecting more than people to come to the Grand Strand with their Jeeps.

Chris Trout, president of N.S. Promotions, said the event is a way to celebrate the Jeep culture and community, which he called a very special and unique thing.

“It’s just to celebrate the Jeep lifestyle, if you will,” Trout said. “The Jeep wave, the ducks, you know, everything. It’s just a large camaraderie of people … and it’s just a lifestyle. It’s like an extended family.”