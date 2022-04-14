PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Seven kids have been taken to the hospital after a townhouse fire inside a home Virginia daycare, fire officials told WAVY.

Officials said that the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at a townhouse at Charlestowne Townhomes in the 4500 block of Greenwood Drive.



As of 3:30 p.m., the fire has been put out.

Greenwood Dr apartment fire (photo: WAVY/Chris Wynn)

Greenwood Dr apartment fire (photo: WAVY/Chris Wynn)

Greenwood Dr apartment fire (photo: WAVY/Chris Wynn)

Greenwood Dr apartment fire (photo: WAVY/Chris Wynn)

Greenwood Dr apartment fire (photo: WAVY/Chris Wynn)

Greenwood Dr apartment fire (photo: WAVY/Chris Wynn)

Greenwood Dr apartment fire (photo: WAVY/Chris Wynn)

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they said two of the children were pulled from the second floor of the home. The two were rushed to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters said they later learned that seven more children were inside and self-evacuated by jumping through a second-floor window into the arms of neighbors.

Five of the seven were taken to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) with non-life-threatening injuries. Two were evaluated and remained on the scene.



The children’s ages have not been released and it’s unclear if any adults were home at the time of the fire.



WAVY has learned that kids were out of school for spring break at a daycare operated out of a home.