7 killed identified in I-85 crash in Georgia, 3 children taken to trauma center

CARNESVILLE, Georgia (WSPA/AP) – The Franklin County Coroner has identified the seven people who were killed in a Saturday afternoon crash along Interstate 85.

Officials also said three children were injured and have been taken to a pediatric trauma center.

A crash along I-85 in Franklin Co. which took the lives of seven people, Saturday (From: Shawn Miller via Life Flight/Facebook)

The wreck happened just before 1:45 p.m. on I-85 near exit 160 (GA Highway 51) when a Ford Excursion traveling north crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Chevrolet van, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Three people inside the Ford Excursion were killed.

Those in the Ford who died were Chris Years, Ashley Years, both 34, and 3-year-old Luna Years, all from Paulding County, Georgia.

Three other children in the SUV were taken to Greenville Memorial Pediatric Trauma Center in Greenville. Their conditions are not known at this time.

All four people inside the Chevrolet van were killed in the crash:

Alejandro Agis Perez, 53, Noe Gutierrez Cerna, 39, Oswaldo F. Hi Navarrete, 25, and Eugenio Santoyo Serna, 36, all from Hall County, Georgia.

Aerial view shows a crash along I-85 in Franklin Co. which took the lives of seven people, Saturday, July 6, 2019 (From: Shawn Miller via Life Flight/Facebook)

The crash caused the Chevrolet van to hit a Ford E-350 van in another lane – while two other vehicles received only minor damage from flying debris from the other impacts.

No one in the Ford van was injured.

The crash occurred about 80 miles northeast of Atlanta on the interstate not far from its approach to the Georgia state line with South Carolina.

