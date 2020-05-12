7-week-old hospitalized with broken ribs, 2 facing child abuse charges

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina sheriff’s office said two people were arrested last week after a 7-week-old was taken to the hospital with bruising and broken bones.

According to the incident report, Michelle Jaimes Garduno, 17, of Hodges, took her 7-week-old son to the emergency room at Self Regional on April 7.

A doctor determined the baby had five broken ribs, flail chest, and bruising on his back, stomach, knees and groin area, according to the incident report. There were records of the baby being at the ER on March 6 for bruising to his face, head and tongue area.

The baby was taken into Emergency Protective Custody by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, according to the incident report. DSS already had an open and active case following the ER visit on March 6.

After further investigation, officers learned the injuries happened at a home in the 700 block of Pearl Street in Greenwood.

Garduno and David Jason Cruz, 19, were each charged with inflicting great bodily injury upon a child and unlawful neglect to a child. Their bond was set at $30,000 each.

The baby will most likely be transferred to Greenville, South Carolina for further treatment, according to the incident report.