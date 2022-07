SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A 7-year-old girl was flown to the hospital after she was shot Thursday afternoon in Oconee County, South Carolina.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a home on Taylor Road just before 3:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Deputies responded to the scene to find the young girl with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was accidental.

But, the sheriff’s office is continuing to gather evidence to investigate the shooting.