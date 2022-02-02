$700,000 lawsuit settlement reached for teen shot by South Carolina deputies in 2020

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Lawyers for a teenager who was shot multiple times by Anderson County, South Carolina deputies and bitten by a K-9, announced a $700,000 settlement in a civil lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a 16-year-old who was bitten by an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 before being shot five times during an incident on Aug. 11, 2020.

According to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) report, deputies were chasing the teen and 21-year-old Bryan Hamilton Jr. following a crash.

The teen told SLED investigators she was in the car with Hamilton, who had recently “made a sale” of marijuana when he began to flee from law enforcement. She said after they crashed, he “yanked” her from the car and threatened to kill her if she didn’t go with him.

She said he grabbed a backpack containing marijuana and a revolver and ran.

Deputies and a K-9 searched for them in a wooded area by the Lowe’s parking lot.

The teen said she and Hamilton hid in the woods in silence and were lying on their backs when the dog bit her.

Body cam time logs in the SLED report showed seconds later, a shot was heard.

Deputies said they believed they were being ambushed and returned fire, with one of the deputies shooting multiple rounds one-handed while trying to control the dog leash with the other.

Hamilton died after he shot himself in the head, according to the coroner.

Lawyers for the teen said she received numerous injuries including a shattered tibia and femur along with wounds to her feet, neck and back.

K-9 Roscoe was also shot by deputies and later died.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office found that the deputies’ use of force at the time was appropriate to the situation, based on the SLED investigation.

“Our client was shot and nearly killed by deputies who should have been protecting her,” Bakari Sellers said, one of the teen’s attorneys. “On top of that, they shot and killed their own canine officer. If that isn’t reckless, then I don’t know what is.”

Another attorney also weighed in.

“If law enforcement officers can shoot a scared 16-year-old girl who had no weapon and posed no threat, then it can happen to anyone,” Attorney Ben Crump said in a statement about the $700,000 settlement. “This is a win for our client and a win for justice.”

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office released this statement regarding the settlement: