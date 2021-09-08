72-year-old man dies following crash involving Virginia EMS vehicle

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 72-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash involving an EMS vehicle in Northampton County Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, the driver of a Northampton County EMS Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on Route 13 in response to a separate incident at the time of the crash.

The release from Sgt. Anaya states that the EMS vehicle had emergency lights and sirens activated.

As the driver approached the intersection at Rogers Drive, a 1999 Toyota Corolla, traveling eastbound on Rogers Drive, came into the path of the EMS Tahoe and was struck.

The driver of the Corolla, later identified as 72-year-old Wayne B. Gerringer, died on impact. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash. State Police say his next of kin has been notified of his death.

The driver of the EMS vehicle was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.