73-year-old Tennessee woman shot after argument with neighbor over dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man shot a 73-year-old woman after she went to his Madison home to ask about her missing dog late Monday night, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police responded around 10 p.m. to a shooting on Barry Drive, in the area of Gallatin Pike South and Due West Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they located the woman with a gunshot wound to her left thigh. She was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment, according to investigators.

A warrant states the 73-year-old woman went to the home of Thomas Cawthon, her neighbor, to speak with him because she believed he had her dog. A witness was there to assist her with retrieving the pet, the police report states.

When Cawthon claimed he did not have her dog, a witness said the two began to argue. During the confrontation, Cawthon claimed he told the woman to get off his property.

Cawthon grabbed his shotgun and walked outside, where the victim was standing in his driveway yelling at him, according to the warrant. The police report alleges Cawthon “got angry” and fired, striking the woman in the thigh with a birdshot round.

Police arrested Cawthon on a charge of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Metro jail early Tuesday morning, where his bond was set at $25,000.

A booking photo for Cawthon was not immediately released by law enforcement.