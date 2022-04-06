CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 75-year-old man shot his girlfriend’s son late Monday night during a domestic dispute, Chesapeake police say.

Police say they responded to the 1100 block of Gaston Court in the Camelot neighborhood around 11:41 p.m. and found 42-year-old Franklin Henry dead from a gunshot wound.

The man who police believe shot Henry, 75-year-old Melvin Perry, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to Chesapeake City Jail and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Melvin Perry (Courtesy of Chesapeake City Jail)

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say it’s still under investigation. Both men were listed as Chesapeake residents.

We spoke with David Roberts, a neighbor who has lived across the street from Perry for 33 years. News of the shooting shocked him. He said the violence was out of character for Perry.

“I saw him just the day before yesterday, I always go over there and wave at him and we’ll talk,” said Roberts. “I’m kind of surprised because that’s not Melvin.”

Roberts said Perry has been in a relationship with the victim’s mother for nearly two decades.

This was the second domestic violence-related homicide in the city in less than 24 hours.

Police say a man wanted for killing his estranged wife on Willow Oak Drive was tracked down in Currituck County, North Carolina.

Chesapeake Police Chief Kelvin Wright released a statement about the recent deadly domestic violence.

“These tragedies are unfortunate and unpredictable, there is counseling and available services through the legal system to address incidents which may occur prior to such acts occurring.”