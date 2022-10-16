HARRISONBURG, Va. (WNCN) — Eight people were shot in a Virginia town early Sunday just a few blocks from a university, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, which is about five blocks from James Madison University, according to Harrisonburg police.

Town officials said that several gunshots were fired “into a crowd” at a party. Photos from the scene showed police investigating an area of a parking lot at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened just hours after gunfire at a North Carolina college’s homecoming left two people injured.

Five people were taken to Sentara RMH for treatment, officials said. Three of those were later transferred to UVA Hospital, a news release from Harrisonburg officials said.

Sunday morning, police said all of the gunshot victims, who range in age from 18 to 27, do not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

“HPD is currently investigating whether there was one or multiple individuals who fired shots. There were no suspects on the scene when officers arrived,” the news release said.

Police also said the shooting was isolated to the party and they do not “believe there is any threat to the greater community at this time.”

The Daily News-Record reported that no James Madison students were among those shot.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call the tip line at 540-574-5050 or email brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov.