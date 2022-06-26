PITTSYLVANIA, Va. (WFXR) — Eight people are suffering injuries due to a shooting at a large party/gathering early Sunday in Pittsylvania.

Dispatch operators with 911 received a call at 1:30 a.m. regarding a shooting at 1220 Kerns Church Road that left two people in critical condition.

The remaining six people have non-life-threatening injuries.

There are estimated to have been more than 100 people at the party/gathering when the shooting occurred, officials said.

Law enforcement from Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police and the Danville Police Department are investigating the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 432-7800.