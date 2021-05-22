8-year-old boy dies days after boat collision along river near Virginia coast

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Marine Police say a child who was involved in a collision between a skiff and a tugboat on the Elizabeth River Wednesday night has died.

The 8-year-old boy died from his injuries around 4 a.m. Friday, Virginia Marine Police spokesman Matthew Rogers confirmed.

The boy had been taken to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk in serious condition after the crash, which happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Jordan Bridge.

The 8-year-old was with two men in the skiff when the crash happened.

One of them, 36-year-old David Myatt, was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday night. The 8-year-old was not related to Myatt, Rogers said.

Another man, a 37-year-old Suffolk resident, suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene.

Late Wednesday night, crews brought both the 19-foot Carolina skiff and the 59-foot tugboat named “Miss Judy” to the docks as part of the investigation.

Police said Myatt was operating the 19-foot Carolina Skiff when it struck the tug.

Virginia Marine Police said the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.