FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 8-year-old is in critical condition after being shot Saturday in Florence County by a man who was shooting at cars driving by his home, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, of Florence, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder.

“No motive. Just probably methed up. He’s got a history,” Joye said. “He’s incarcerated now without incident. Just a senseless, senseless act.”

The shooting happened in the area of Old River Road, which authorites blocked off. A woman whose age is unknown was also injured in the shooting. She was in a car with the 8-year-old, Joye said.

“It was an active shooter,” he said. “We did not know the actual location of the shooter, so I’m not going to leave a road open for people to ride by when the suspect could be in the woods or anywhere.”

A total of three cars were shot at and one person is in custody, Joye said. Allen allegedly retreated to his home and SWAT found him with several weapons, according to Joye. A motive is not yet known.

“It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking,” Joye said. “We’ve got an eight-year-old shot for no reason. No reason.”

