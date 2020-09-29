87 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A passenger faces a felony drug charge after police say they found approximately 87 pounds of marijuana in two bags at Nashville International Airport.
Airport police said a drug dog alerted officers Monday evening to two bags on a flight from San Francisco.
Officers located the owner of the bags, identified in a warrant as Jullian Gioffre. The 26-year-old gave consent to search the luggage but said the bags were locked and he did not have the key, according to police.
The bags were eventually opened by TSA, a warrant states. Inside, police said they found two bales of marijuana that weighed approximately 87 pounds.
Thirty-four grams of THC gummies were also located in Gioffre’s backpack, officers revealed.
Gioffre was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday night on a drug charge. His bond was set at $75,000.
This was the second drug bust at Nashville International Airport in less than a week. Another passenger was charged after 85 pounds of marijuana was found in luggage on Sept. 23.
