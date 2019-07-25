94-year-old found in fetal position caked in feces in Florida home, son arrested for neglect

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man has been arrested after deputies say he neglected to care for his 94-year-old mother despite receiving money each month to do so.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Randall Caraway Wednesday at the home he shares with his mother. When deputies got to the scene, the 94-year-old woman had already been taken to Bayonet Point Medical Center by firefighters. A witness told responding deputies the woman had not been properly cared for by Caraway.

According to an arrest report, medical staff found fecal matter caked into the 94-year-old woman’s skin, indicating she hadn’t been cleaned in more than a month. Hospital staff told deputies the woman had also developed bed sores and was “contracted” into a fetal position as the result of staying immobile in the same position for so long. The arrest report added that also formed pressure ulcers.

Deputies who responded to the woman’s home say the couch had fecal matter on it that appeared to have been there for a while. They also noted a hole starting to form in the area of the couch where the victim’s hip area would rest. The arrest report says the hole appeared “consistent with corrosion caused by bodily fluids being left in one area and uncleaned.”

Caraway is the caretaker and legal guardian of the victim, according to the arrest report. Deputies say he receives his mother’s income of $1,250 a month and gets an additional $650.

The arrest report says Caraway admitted to deputies he was receiving his mom’s income but could not say where the money went. He had not made payments for rent or utilities for over a year, deputies added.

Caraway was arrested and charged with neglect of the elderly. He was taken to Land O Lakes Jail.

MOST RECENT STORIES:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now