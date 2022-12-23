FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — $9 million worth of cocaine was found after a man who was out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to deputies.

Alexander was out of jail on bond on a murder charge out of California, according to deputies.

Deputies initiated the traffic stop along I-95 north near mile-marker 157, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found about 118 pounds of cocaine, about $182,000 in cash and a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alexander is held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, deputies said.