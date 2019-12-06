2 dead, suspect killed in Florida Naval station shooting

PENSACOLA, FL (WNCN) – At least two people are dead when a person opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida Friday morning, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooter is also dead, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

At least 11 people were hospitalized following the shooting, area hospital representatives said.

NAS Pensacola officials said reports of the shooting started to come in around 6:30 a.m.

“Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter,” NAS Pensacola said on Twitter. “More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

The station houses 16,000 military employees.

Friday’s incident comes just two days after two civilian Defense Department employees were shot to death by a sailor at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.

