After 50 years on the job, sheriff’s deputy retires, dies shortly after leaving work

A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy who served his community for 50 years died last week, just as he was preparing to retire.

Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stan Shaw was leaving his final day of work on March 19 when he suffered a medical emergency, according to a GoFundMe page set up by family friend Michael Quinton.

Quinton says Shaw was found unresponsive in his vehicle after leaving for home.

“EMTs were able to get his heart going as he was transported to the hospital. It was determine he had a heart attack. Unfortunately he was without oxygen for too long, and was placed on life support,” Quinton writes in the GoFundMe post.

After getting other opinions, doctors determined that he no longer had brain function and his wife of 38 years “had to make the toughest decision”, according to the GoFundMe.

Quinton set an $8,000 fundraising goal, which has since been reached.