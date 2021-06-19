After NC boy and man drown, officials close area along SC river

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg County Parks Department said Clifton Beach is temporarily closed while they evaluate options moving forward.

As of now, lifeguards are not being considered, as swimming is discouraged, according to officials.

Barricades are being put out at Clifton Beach, marking the area as closed Friday morning.

The closure came after fire departments and law enforcement responded to a drowning Thursday evening at Clifton Beach in Spartanburg County.

Crews were called to the scene on Goldmine Road just before 7 p.m.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they responded to the scene for a reported drowning. Multiple fire departments and dive teams were also on scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Rodricus Copeland.

Less than two weeks ago, an 11-year-old North Carolina boy drowned at the same location.

Diego Rivero, of Oxford, North Carolina died on June 5.