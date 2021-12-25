After scaling back last year and facing COVID surge now, Surfing Santas draws hundreds this year in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Florida (WKMG/Newspath) — The Christmas Eve spectacle known as Surfing Santas took over once again as thousands flocked to Cocoa Beach.

“Going from a goofy day on the beach to this. It’s beyond my wildest dreams,” said founder George Trosset

Trosset became emotional after seeing the event rebound from a scaled-back version last year due to the pandemic.

“It’s the happiest day on Earth. Surfing Santa Day is a happy happy day,” he said.

It’s also a day of giving. Surfing Santas raises money through t-shirt sales for the Florida Surf Museum and Grind for Life, which is a non-profit benefiting cancer patients.

“And we sell out every year, so it’s great to see that money go to a good cause,” Trosset said.

But of course, the main draw is the Santas

Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie took a big plunge from a helicopter to kick things off.

“That was a rush, it really was that was a lot of fun,” he later said.

Flutie, who is also a Brevard County resident, joined hundreds of jolly red elves in the water.

“More than anything, it’s a community event that everyone’s getting together, and that’s so cool.”

A gathering that’s uniquely Florida becoming a tradition no one wants to miss.

“It’s just a fun thing to do Christmas Eve morning. You know, it’s proving we are in Florida. We’re not in the Great White North or at the Northeast, and we’re all out having fun in the ocean.”