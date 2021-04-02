Alert citizen helps thwart sexual assault at Tennessee apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Coordinated police work and an alert neighbor helped capture a man accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment in Hermitage late Wednesday night and sexually assaulting her.

Metro police reported a neighbor walking his dog saw the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Gregory Finn Jr., knocking on random doors of the Cherry Creek Apartments on Crystal Spring Lane.

The neighbor then called police when he saw Finn walk to another building and look into multiple sliding glass patio doors. He then continued to watch Finn, who then hid in a landscaping area and appeared to be watching the victim through her apartment window, according to Metro police.

When Finn realized the neighbor had spotted him, he moved from the area and was lost in the shadows, according to police. A short time later, the victim screamed and Finn fled from her apartment.

Metro police reported the victim told officers Finn entered her apartment through a bedroom window and forcibly fondled her after pushing her to the floor and asking her where the money was. Responding officers arrived and saw Finn running into the woods near the apartment complex.

Officer Brian Manning and his K-9 partner Max found Finn hiding under debris on a creek bank about 10 yards into the woods. He was then taken into custody.

Finn was charged with aggravated burglary and sexual battery. His bond was set at $35,000.