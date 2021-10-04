Alligator attacks woman after she falls into canal; massive gator later captured

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP/WNCN) – Police say an alligator attacked and injured a homeless woman who fell into a Florida canal.

St. Petersburg police say the woman was resting on a sea wall over Salt Creek when she fell into the canal just off 4th Street around 6 a.m. Monday.

News outlets reported that the woman is in her 50s. She was taken to Bayfront Hospital with severe injuries to her arms and reported in stable condition.

After that, trappers spent the rest of the morning trying to pull in a gator and later they did bring in a large alligator.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the gator was nearly 11 feet in length.

An alligator interacting with humans is deemed a nuisance if it is at least 4 feet long.

Chris Bogan lives near the area where the attack occurred and he says he’s seen a large alligator in the creek before.

“Well, I was walking across this bridge here and just down there I saw this 8,9-foot gator. It was, it looked like Godzilla Jr,” said Bogan.

— WFLA, WTSP/CBS Newspath contributed to this report