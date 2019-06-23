Alligator hunt underway after SC officials find body with bite marks

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say they are searching for an alligator after finding a man’s body with bite marks on Kiawah Island in South Carolina Saturday.

The Department of Natural Resources said they received a call from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office around 4:45 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911 saying an alligator was lying on top of someone.

Officials say the scene is at a pond on Kiawah Island Club Road. According to DNR, the coroner’s office says it appears to be a male in his 80s.

Authorities say his body has been recovered.

DNR officials said no one witnessed what took place, and the man’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

A DNR biologist is at the scene assisting deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office find the alligator.

