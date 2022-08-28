CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night.

Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston around 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay.

An alligator was passing across the taxiway. Moroney took at least one photo of the alligator as it strolled along the runway.

(Photo from John Moroney)

(Photo from John Moroney)

The pilot briefly held the plane to let the gator pass.

About two weeks ago, an alligator attack killed a woman near Hilton Head — less than two months after a man was killed in an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach area.