CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night. 

Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston around 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay. 

An alligator was passing across the taxiway.   Moroney took at least one photo of the alligator as it strolled along the runway.

  • (Photo from John Moroney)
  • (Photo from John Moroney)

The pilot briefly held the plane to let the gator pass.  

About two weeks ago, an alligator attack killed a woman near Hilton Head — less than two months after a man was killed in an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach area. 