Amazing video from space shows Hurricane Dorian before storm crushes Bahamas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Video from the International Space Station on Sunday captured a serene view of Hurricane Dorian just before it made landfall in the Bahamas with historically high winds.

The space station was 260 miles above the storm around 12:15 p.m. as Dorian’s wind gusts exceeded 200 mph just before slamming into the Bahamas.

The video from NASA shows the massive hurricane from a camera mounted beside a solar panel on the ISS.

The storm itself is wider than 300 miles, as the area of tropical-storm-force winds is 280 miles wide.

In the video, the ISS moves closer to the storm and the entire storm system can be seen filling the frame.

Some of the light blue sea famous in the Bahamas is barely visible.

Dorian is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida before taking a possible track up the southeastern U.S. seaboard — very close to North Carolina — later this week.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now