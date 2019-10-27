Amber Alert continues for teen girl taken by mom’s ex-boyfriend, officials say

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) – Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl from Louisa County.

FBI Officials are also asking the public to be on the lookout for Isabel Hicks last seen with Bruce William Lynch Jr.

The alert was issued Friday and Hicks, who was taken by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, was still missing Saturday night, officials said.

Isabel Shae Hicks is believed to be “in extreme danger,” officials said. Authorities suspect she was abducted on Oct. 21 by Bruce William Lynch and that they are possibly traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag VEM-9071.

Hicks is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing roughly 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, authorities said.

The FBI said they believe Isabel and Lynch may be staying in wooded areas “conducive to camping.”

Lynch is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches, weighing 195 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard.

Lynch should be considered armed and potentially dangerous, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies remind locals to contact authorities and do not approach if either Lynch or Hicks are spotted.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said they won’t stop looking until Isabel returns home safely.

“The entire community is concerned about Isabel and we’d like to see her come home,” said Major Donald Lowe. “She’s loved and everybody’s worried about her.”

She was last seen at her home in Bumpass, Virginia.

Anyone with information on Isabel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466. Call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 with information that may lead to the location and safe return of Isabel Hicks.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now