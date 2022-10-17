HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon more than 24 hours after two small children went missing in Hampton.

According to Hampton police, 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt and 1-year-old Adriana Truitt were last seen on Sunday, October 16 around 2:35 p.m. at the Walmart located at 1900 Cunningham Drive.

Police say the children were taken by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Truitt.

Jaxon Truitt (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department) Adriana Truitt (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department) Timothy Truitt (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department)

Police released images of the children.

Jaxon is described as being 3 feet, 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt with “Born to Win” in red letters, black sweatpants, and gray and blue Adidas sneakers.

Adriana is described as being 2 feet, 30 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve onesie, gray pants and red, white, and blue baseball socks.

Timothy Truitt is described as being a white male, 6’1″, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hat, a black shirt with a logo on his left chest, gray shorts, white socks, and white shoes.

Photos obtained from video surveillance (Hampton Police Department)

A preliminary investigation revealed that the children’s legal guardian transported the children and Truitt to Walmart. While in the building, Truitt separated himself and the children and exited Walmart with an unknown man.

Timothy Truitt was last seen driving a maroon sedan. Police released an image of the vehicle on Monday.

Truitt currently has a warrant on file for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The maroon Kia that Timothy Truitt was last seen driving.

We’ve also learned Timothy Truitt is a registered sex offender in both Virginia and North Carolina.

Virginia State Police issued the Amber Alert late Monday afternoon on behalf of the Hampton Police Division, stating the children are believed to be in ‘extreme danger.’

10 On Your Side asked Hampton Police why it took more than 24 hours to issue the Amber Alert. Cpl. Ernie Williams said it took that long to ensure the case met the criteria.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the children, call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111.