AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy abducted from church nursery, Virginia police say

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR/WNCN)– Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Giles County Sheriff’s Office following the abduction of a young boy — who is believed to be in extreme danger — from a church’s nursery on Sunday.

According to police, 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout was last seen around noon on Sunday, May 2 at Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead.

Authorities describe the boy as being 2’9″ tall, weighing approximately 33 pounds, and having blond hair and blue eyes.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office said a photo was taken of Noah being led out of the church by an unidentified female suspect.

Deputies said the woman left with Noah in a dark colored van or SUV.

A tip line for Noah’s abduction case has been set up. If you think you have seen him or the suspect, please call 540-696-6013. You can remain anonymous.