Anonymous man offers $10,000 reward to find person who killed nurse on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A reward of $10,000 has been posted for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on Interstate 440.
According to Metro police, the local man who is offering the reward wishes to remain publicly anonymous.
Kaufman was driving to work the overnight shift at the hospital when someone opened fire on her SUV Thursday night. She was just 26 years old.
Investigators determined Caitlyn was killed between 6:05 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. when at least six gunshots were fired into her SUV. The fatal shot entered Caitlyn’s left shoulder and killed her within 15 seconds, according to the medical examiner.
Authorities believe she died too quickly to attempt to call 911.
There are multiple ways you can donate to help the family of Kaufman. So far, more than $30,000 has been raised to help the family.
