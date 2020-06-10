Are we seeing a Southern surge of COVID-19?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We might be in the middle of a Southern surge of coronavirus cases.

Several states in the region, along with North Carolina, are showing rising numbers in some key metrics used to track COVID-19.

North Carolina has set a high for hospitalizations three days in a row, with that total climbing to 780 on Wednesday a day after a then-record 774 people were in the hospital, and its rolling 14-day average of hospitalizations reached 700 for the first time.

In South Carolina, the percent positive rate — the percentage of all COVID-19 tests that turn out to be positive — reached a high of 14.7 percent earlier this week.

An online tracker developed by the University of Maryland that measures several statistical components of the coronavirus response found that nine of the 17 states with the most new cases on a per capita basis are located in either the Mid-Atlantic or the Southeast — a span that ranges from Delaware and Maryland to Arkansas and Louisiana.

Those trends appear to align with the timeline along which some states have moved into the reopening process.

North Carolina began its modified second phase of reopening on May 22, and experts have said it usually takes 2-3 weeks before the results of any individual event show up in the data.

“How you prevent the spread does not change. How you can do it safely in a way that reopens America, we’re going to be learning a lot about that,” John Brooks, the chief medical officer of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CBS 17 News in an exclusive interview.

Of particular concern in North Carolina is the growing number of cases.

With 1,011 new cases reported Wednesday, it marked the fourth day in a week in which at least 1,000 daily cases were detected. The state’s seven-day average of new cases is at an all-time high of 1,056.

One explanation for that is increased testing — the chances of finding more cases grows as more tests are conducted — but a closer look at some numbers indicates a potential red flag.

According to covid19-projections.com, one of the websites the CDC incorporates into its COVID-19 modeling, the number of cases increased by 29.4 percent during the past seven days — but the number of tests during that same time frame only grew by 22 percent, indicating that cases are outpacing tests.

That website projects 0.55 percent of the state’s population will be infected by Sept. 1 — a figure that translates to nearly 58,000 people in a state of 10.5 million, or nearly 20,000 more than have already been infected, according to Department of Health and Human Services data.