HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An argument between two South Carolina men at a Georgetown County nightclub escalated into a shooting that left one of the men dead and the other in jail, authorities said.

Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime in the shooting death of Enis Jenerette, 35, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver’s office. Grant is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Jenerette was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 57 Bouie Way, off Old Pee Dee Road, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said.

An autopsy is planned on Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

No additional information was immediately available.