Arrest made after man badly beaten with guitar during gathering at Tennessee apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the man accused of using a guitar to beat the host of a New Year’s gathering in East Nashville.

A warrant states officers responded around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1 to a burglary and attack at an apartment on Shelby Avenue near South Eighth Street. The victim was transported to a Nashville hospital, where he received nearly two dozen stitches, according to the police report.

The victim told detectives that a man he knew only as “Seven” had pushed his way into the apartment. He explained “Seven” kicked and punched him several times, knocking him to the ground, then beat him over the head with a guitar, injuring him.

Another man told detectives he had gone to the victim’s apartment for a drink on New Year’s and the suspect, identified in court documents as George Simpson, went with him. The man said Simpson pushed his way inside of the apartment after hearing the victim make a “rude comment.”

Detectives determined the attack stemmed from an altercation “over a woman,” but did not provide further information.

Simpson, 55, was booked into the Metro jail Thursday night on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated burglary. His bond was set at $15,000.

A booking photo for Simpson was not immediately released by police.