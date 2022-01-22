As snowstorm hits, car crashes into home in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crashed into a home in Norfolk during the winter storm early Saturday.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 8700 block of Tidewater Drive.

WAVY-TV is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries and the cause of the crash.

Photos from the scene showed at least three large pieces of plywood covering sections of the house. Police crime scene tape was also still visible near the wreck scene.

It’s not clear if the crash was caused by the winter storm. No further information was released by 10 p.m. Saturday night.