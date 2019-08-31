At least 10 shot after high school football game in Mobile, Ala., officials say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say at least 10 people have been shot at Ladd Peebles Stadium Friday night following a high school football game.

Police said two people were in custody as of 10:20 p.m. local time. Police said they are questioning them, but have not confirmed if they are the shooters.

Police say the age of those wounded in the shooting ranges from 15 to 18.

There was a high school football game between Leflore High School and Williamson High School at the stadium.

According to witnesses, the game had already ended at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses say there was a fight in the stands several minutes before the end of the game.

“This is unacceptable for people to not to be able to come out and enjoy an event watching their children play at a football game and watching their children perform in the band,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

Battise is asking parents, if their children were at Ladd Stadium and are not at home, to call local hospitals or to reach out on their cell phones to make sure they’re OK.

Police said late Friday night that they were still getting witness statements as they continue to investigate the shooting.

