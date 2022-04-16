COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WNCN) – Police say a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital has left multiple people injured.

Columbia police said they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene.

The shooting took place around 2 p.m.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known, but authorities said the victims were receiving medical attention.

CBS affiliate WLTX reported that witnesses said they heard gunshots inside the mall and saw people running from stores. Also, witnesses saw some people lying on the ground but it was unclear if those people were injured.

Columbia police also said some people were still trapped in the mall and asked on Twitter for people to call 911 and let dispatchers know where they were in the mall.

An area was set up for people to reunite after the shooting at 320 Columbiana Drive, which is a Fairfield Inn .

Police said a media briefing was set for 4 p.m. but later delayed the time of the briefing.

Police did not immediately release additional details.