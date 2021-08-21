2 toddlers among at least 8 dead, 40 missing after flooding in Tennessee

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN/WNCN) – Authorities in Humphreys County say several people have died and others are still missing after severe flooding Saturday.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed that there are “multiple fatalities” and “multiple missing” throughout the county. Chief Deputy Rob Edwards said 40 people are missing.

Waverly County is about 60 miles west of Nashville. National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley tells The Tennessean the area received “about 20-25% of the yearly rainfall total that this area sees in a year” in a single morning.

Davis says two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who had been swept away from their father. One couple was rescued from their attic by a crew who used a bulldozer to get to them.

Davis also told WKRN the county water system is down and search and rescue efforts are still active and will continue through the night. The town of McEwen was pummeled with 17 inches of rain in less than a day.

Residents are also asked not to travel to Waverly as flooding remains severe.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says they have two aircraft flying around. The aircraft are prepared to stay up through the night in Waverly as long as the weather holds out.

Authorities are efforting a number to call to report anyone missing, although the number is not up and running yet.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report