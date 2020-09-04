ATF offers $5,000 reward for info in deadly shooting of SC 5-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl in Summerville.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to an apartment building off Langley Drive in reference to a shooting on August 6.

It was revealed that someone fired multiple shots into the residence, wounding 5-year-old Italia Lomelli-Graham. She later died at an area hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Agents with the ATF are assisting the Summerville Police Department in the case.

They said the reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt ® app. Those with information can also contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-285-7305 or 843-285-7042, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

More headlines from CBS17.com: