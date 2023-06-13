BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Attorneys are calling on the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina to release video of the beating that put a 30-year-old Black man in the hospital, according to a news release.

Attorneys for Eldred Joe, a man who was severely beaten by an officer at the Marlboro County Detention Center last month, have called on the sheriff’s office to release the video, according to the release.

The alleged beating happened on May 3, when officer Morgan Ridges beat Joe, leaving him with severe injuries to both his head and his body, the release reads.

“We believe Sheriff McNeil when he says he wants to rebuild trust in the community,” civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers said in the release. “Now is the time to prove it.”

According to the release, the sheriff’s office dismissed Ridges after viewing the footage and handed over the investigation to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

News13 has reached out to both SLED and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.