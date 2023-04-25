COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old student was stabbed at a Columbia area high school.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to Ridge View High School on Tuesday morning where a teenager was taken to a local hospital with puncture wounds.

Officials with Richland County School District 2 believe the stabbing stemmed from an on-campus fight that happened around 10:00 a.m.

“A male victim was stabbed with a knife several times in the upper body and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Another 16-year-old male student suffered a minor injury but did not go to the hospital,” the sheriff’s office said.

The 17-year-old suspect, who is also a student, ran from the school after the stabbing which prompted a search in the area by both ground and air. Deputies later said the suspect was found off campus and taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.