Baby killed, firefighter burned in house fire in SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A baby trapped inside died and a firefighter was burned in a house fire in South Carolina on Friday morning.

The fire department tweeted at 9:31 a.m. that firefighters responded to a home on Arch Street in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

A baby was trapped inside of the home and died at the scene, according to the Spartanburg City Professional Firefighters Association.

A firefighter trying to rescue the baby was burned and later taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.