Barber pays tribute with special haircut for ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s brother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — A local barber shaved a cupcake into Kamille McKinney’s big brother’s hair Saturday.

The barber, Jonathan Lee, says Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin specifically reached out to him, asking him to do this for the 11-year-old sibling of the little girl who was found dead.

Lee said it was his honor.

“It meant the world to me because it’s a tragic situation and the family right now needs all the encouragement, all the love, all the letters, posters, artwork, prayers, anything they need right now and I feel like my gift was a good contribute,” Lee said.

Meanwhile, Sunday hundreds of people have packed an Alabama church for the funeral of a girl who police say was killed after her Oct. 12 kidnapping from a Birmingham birthday party.

The funeral of 3-year-old McKinney began Sunday afternoon at New Beginning Christian Ministry in Birmingham.

The crowd filled the 700-seat church less than 10 miles from a public housing project where the girl known as “Cupcake” was abducted. A fellowship hall was used to seat the overflow of mourners.

The child’s body was found amid garbage 10 days later. Authorities have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in her death.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now